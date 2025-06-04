Donald Trump reveals 75-minute call with Vladimir Putin, says, ‘not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace’

US President Donald Trump revealed he had a 75-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation, according to Trump, centered on recent Ukrainian attacks on docked Russian military aircraft and broader military escalations in the region.

“We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides,” Trump wrote.

While describing the exchange as “a good conversation,” Trump added it would not lead to an immediate resolution. “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace,” he said.

Putin vows response to Ukrainian strike Trump noted that Putin expressed strong displeasure with Ukraine’s recent assault on Russian airfields and suggested retaliation is imminent. “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields,” Trump stated.

Iran nuclear talks also on the agenda The two leaders also reportedly discussed Iran’s nuclear ambitions, an issue Trump characterised as urgent. “Time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!” Trump warned.

He said he pressed Putin on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and claimed both leaders were in agreement. I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement.”

Putin offers to mediate with Iran According to Trump, Putin indicated a willingness to help resolve the standoff with Iran. “President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” Trump wrote.