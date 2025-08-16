Donald Trump rules out ceasefire, says 'best way' to end 'horrific' Russia- Ukraine war is ....

Donald Trump, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, ruled out ceasefire to end the “horrific” Russia-Ukraine war, and said the way out will be a “Peace Agreement” between the two nations.

He said he “had a great and very successful day in Alaska”.

Trump met Putin in Alaska on Friday and talked for several hours and discussed the war in Ukraine in a meet that the White House described as ‘Historic’.

The US President said that he had a talk with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and various European Leaders, “including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO”.

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” Trump said.

Zelensky in White House on Monday Donald Trump also revealed that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will be visiting the White House on Monday, August 18.

“President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin,” he said.

Through the Russia Ukraine peace deal, Trump said “millions of people’s lives will be saved”.

Earlier, Zelensky had also confirmed that he will be visiting the White House on Monday.

He said Trump had invited him on Saturday in a phone call that lasted more than an hour and a half. They were joined after an hour by European and NATO officials, he added.

On X, he said he and Trump would "discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war", adding: "I am grateful for the invitation."

Zelensky had said that a three-way meeting between Putin, Trump and himself is key to put an end to the years-long war to an end.

In his statement after the summit, Putin did not signal any movement in Russia's maximalist position, saying it was necessary to eliminate the "root causes" of the war and address Moscow's "legitimate concerns".