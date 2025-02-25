Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met at the White House on the third year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged a series of gestures, such as hugs, handshakes, hand grips, knee touches, and backslaps, while discussing the ongoing situation in Ukraine. However, when it came to their views on Russia and Ukraine, they seemed as far apart as ever.
At one point, as they were seated in the Oval office, President Macron was seen trying to mitt off President Trump’s hand from his knee.
Another image shared on social media showed an X-ray of Macron's hand after his handshake with President Trump.
The pair have a long history of public displays of affection dating back to Trump's first term in power -- and as Macron returned for Trump 2.0 it seemed like another lovefest.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.