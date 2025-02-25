Donald Trump’s famous ‘yank’ handshake meets its match in French President, netizens say ‘no means no’: Watch

  During a meeting at the White House on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Trump and Macron engaged in many hand gestures. However, their discussions revealed significant differences regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Updated25 Feb 2025, 07:13 AM IST
During a meeting at the White House on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump and Macron engaged in many hand gestures

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met at the White House on the third year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged a series of gestures, such as hugs, handshakes, hand grips, knee touches, and backslaps, while discussing the ongoing situation in Ukraine. However, when it came to their views on Russia and Ukraine, they seemed as far apart as ever.

Watch a series of their hand gestures

At one point, as they were seated in the Oval office, President Macron was seen trying to mitt off President Trump’s hand from his knee.

Another image shared on social media showed an X-ray of Macron's hand after his handshake with President Trump.

The pair have a long history of public displays of affection dating back to Trump's first term in power -- and as Macron returned for Trump 2.0 it seemed like another lovefest.

