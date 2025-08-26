Donald Trump’s mysterious hand bruise photo goes viral again — Health speculation explodes online

Photographs of US President Donald Trump with a large bruise on his right hand have gone viral, adding to mounting speculation about his health. The dark, black-and-blue patch was visible during Trump’s Oval Office meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday (August 25). Similar images of bruising — sometimes concealed by heavy makeup — have surfaced multiple times in recent months.

Pattern of recurring marks In February, photos showed Trump’s right hand visibly bruised during his White House meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Again in July, his hand appeared covered in makeup during talks in Scotland with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The repeated appearances have kept the subject alive online, with users questioning whether the marks point to a more serious condition.

White House explanation Last month, the White House released a memo from Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, diagnosing him with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — a “benign and common” condition. The report linked the bruising to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshakes” and the president’s use of aspirin, part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. Officials stressed that there was “no evidence” of heart failure, kidney disease, arterial blockages, or deep vein thrombosis.

Social Media reactions to Trump’s bruised hand Despite reassurances, speculation is rife. Some users compared the bruising to IV marks, while others drew parallels to signs of heart failure. One viral comment said: “Weird how the bruise on Trump’s hand is taking longer to heal than the ear that was hit by a bullet.” Another wrote: “Trump desperately tried to keep his hand covered at the press conference. There is something seriously wrong and the media should be demanding answers.”

One user quipped that Trump’s bruise “is taking longer to heal than the ear that was hit by a bullet.”

Another questioned the White House’s explanation of “soft tissue irritation from handshakes,” arguing the issue was less about the bruise and more about a “trust deficit.”

A different commenter noted that Trump was “spotted with a new bruise on his other hand,” pointing out the irony of having “bruises on both hands” but a “scarless ear.”

Some suggested the marks signal a deeper health problem, with one writing: “This bruise has been on his hand for months, combined with severely swollen ankles, indicates a very serious condition.”

Others were bluntly critical, with one remarking: “Trump isn’t healthy… he might not even finish this term. Cankles, bruises on the hand, and he is obese.”

Another viewer speculated the marks resembled an IV insertion, writing: “It’s not a golf injury, it’s oddly shaped and the skin appears broken.”

Some insisted the bruises match “patients that have received IV sticks,” accusing officials of a cover-up as “he tried so hard to hide the obvious and failed.”

One reaction asked bluntly: “What are they hiding?” and criticized Trump for trying to “keep his hand covered” and “hide his ankles” during the Oval Office appearance.

Not all responses assumed the worst, however. A user suggested the marks could simply be “an IV mark, a blood thinner bruise, or just bumping his hand,” but added it raises questions on “how transparent public figures should be about their health.”

Finally, another commenter mocked the official explanation, writing: “They want us to believe Trump has bruises on BOTH HANDS from handshaking, but his ear healed so perfectly after being shot there was no sign of it within weeks. Got it.”