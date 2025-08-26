Trump’s team explored Exxon’s return to Russia, LNG deals to lure Putin into Ukraine peace: Report

US and Russian officials discussed several potential energy deals this month during negotiations aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, Reuters reported citing five sources familiar with the talks.

According to the sources, the proposals were floated as incentives for Moscow to agree to peace and for Washington to consider easing sanctions on Russia. Since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been largely cut off from international investment in its energy sector.

Exxon Mobil’s possible return Among the ideas was the possibility of Exxon Mobil re-entering Russia’s Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, three of the sources said. Exxon Mobil had pulled out following Western sanctions but remains a symbolic player in Russia’s energy market.

LNG equipment and icebreaker vessels Four sources said the US side also discussed allowing Russia to purchase American equipment for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, including Arctic LNG 2, which is currently under sanctions.

Another idea raised was the possibility of the US purchasing nuclear-powered icebreakers from Russia, Reuters reported on August 15.

High-level meetings in Moscow The discussions took place during US envoy Steve Witkoff’s trip to Moscow earlier this month, when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Reuters said three of the sources as revealing. Two of the sources, the news outlet said the proposals were also discussed within the White House with US President Donald Trump.

The topic was raised briefly again at the Alaska summit on August 15, according to one source.

White House interest “The White House really wanted to put out a headline after the Alaska summit, announcing a big investment deal,” one of the sources said. “This is how Trump feels like he’s achieved something.”

A White House official, responding to Reuters, said Trump and his national security team continue to engage with Russian and Ukrainian officials towards a bilateral meeting to stop the killing and end the war. It is not in the national interest to further negotiate these issues publicly.