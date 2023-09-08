Former US President Donald Trump claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “disrespectful" to the Queen and expressed his desire for a debate with the Duchess during her time in the British royal family, reported HT.

In the radio show, ‘The Hugh Hewitt Show’ with host Hugh Hewitt he claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “disrespectful" to Queen Elizabeth II when they decided to step down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020.

Trump voiced his disapproval of Meghan Markle's treatment of the Queen and shared his admiration for the late monarch's sharpness. He said, “I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect and I didn’t like it,"

He also contrasted Queen Elizabeth's leadership with his view of President Joe Biden's performance. He said, “She was an incredible woman. She was so sharp, she was 100 per cent. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet."

Furthermore, the former president indicated his disagreement with the actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, potentially referring to their public statements about the royal family.

Trump remarked over the ongoing public discourse surrounding Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with each other and said, “I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me."

Trump further expressed his willingness to debate with Meghan Markle, "Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones. If you want to set it up, let’s set it up. I’d love to debate her."

This is not the first time Trump criticised Meghan Markle. In a previous interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, he labelled her as "very disrespectful" to the Queen and questioned her behaviour. Trump had also commented on the possibility of Meghan leaving Prince Harry for someone else in the past.

“I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake," Trump told Farage, reported HT.