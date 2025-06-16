Donald Trump says Iran is not winning Israel conflict, urges 'they should talk, before it's too late'

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran was not winning its conflict with Israel and should re-enter negotiations "before it's too late." Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, Trump told reporters, "They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late."
Notably, US president Trump also doesn't intend on signing the G7 statement related to Israel and Iran.
Meanwhile, Tehran has reportedly asked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to press President Donald Trump to use his influence on Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire with Iran, Reuters reported.
In return, Iran is willing to show flexibility in nuclear negotiations, according to two Iranian and three regional officials who spoke to Reuters on Monday.