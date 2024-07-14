Donald Trump shooting LIVE updates: Former U.S president Donald Trump is alleged to be the target of an assassination, during his election rally In Pennsylvania on Saturday. Ear covered with blood, Trump was immediately pulled down form the stage. The shooter was dead and the Secret Service was investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt, a source told Reuters.
As the shots rang out, Trump grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then brought his hand down to look at it before dropping to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents swarmed and covered him. He emerged about a minute later, his red "Make America Great Again" hat knocked off and could be heard saying "wait, wait," before agents ushered him into a waiting vehicle. An audience member was also dead, and another person was in critical condition, a Washington Post reporter said on social media, citing the Butler County district attorney.
Leading Republicans and Democrats quickly condemned the violence.
The shooting occurred less than four months before the Nov. 5 election, when Trump faces an election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.
"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.
Gunfire at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (USA). He was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service
"The former President is safe and further information will be released when available' says the US Secret Service.
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: FBI to lead investigation, says report
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: As reported by Associated Press, the FBI has said that it will be the lead law enforcement agency investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. The bureau says it will be working with the Secret Service and local and state law enforcement. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the ATF, the US attorney’s office in the Western District of Pennsylvania and the Justice Department’s national security division are also investigating
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Japan PM Kishida says we must stand firm against violence after Trump rally shooting
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday that we must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy, after multiple shots rang out at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
"I pray for former President Trump's speedy recovery," Kishida said in a post on social media platform X.
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: ‘It sounded like a July 4 thing, pop, pop, pop’, says rally attendee on shooting
A rally attendee Erin Autenreith said she was "sitting in the first row in the middle. I was right in front of Trump." "I was so excited. I just looked at him. Then I heard these pops. It sounded like a July 4 thing, pop, pop, pop," said the 66-year-old from Glenshaw, Pennsylvania. "But when they all jumped on the stage, they surrounded him and put him down. That's when we realized it must have been really a shot. "Then more people came and they cleared the area," added Autenreith, who was attending her sixth Trump rally and had been volunteering at the gathering all day.
"Then they were talking to each other. 'Left clear. Right clear.' Then they got him up. And he said, "I gotta get my shoes on.'" She said those words -- which were caught by Trump's microphone and audible in footage of the incident -- were the first he spoke. "And I saw on his cheek, on the right side, because he came up straight, I saw a little bit of blood," Autenreith said. "He turned and I could see it from the ear. And then he put his arm up with a fist pump," she added.
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Former President Donald Trump leaves hospital after attempted assassination
Former US President Donald J. Trump who was rushed to a hospital after the attemped assasination has now left from there, The Spectator Index reported.
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: ‘Fully endorse President Trump’, says Elon Musk
Billionaire Elon Musk: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: ‘Unacceptable, Now and Forever’: Vivek Ramaswamy on attempted Trump assassination
Vivek Ramaswamy issued a powerful statement condemning the attack said that whatever happened today was unacceptable. He urged Americans to unite against the unacceptable nature of political violence, invoking the words of Thomas Jefferson: “A little patience, and we shall see the reign of witches pass over, their spells dissolve, and the people, recovering their true sight, restore their government to its true principles. It is true that in the meantime we are suffering deeply in spirit, and incurring the horrors of a war and long oppressions…And if we feel their power just sufficiently to hoop us together, it will be the happiest situation in which we can exist. If the game runs sometimes against us, we must have patience till luck turns, and then we shall have an opportunity of winning back the principles we have lost, for this is a game where principles are at stake."
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Google CEO Sundar Pichai ‘shocked’, says ‘political violence is intolerable…’
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Taking to X, the Google CEO said, “I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it."
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: ‘Heard about four shots and…’ Trump supporter recounts horror
Ron Moose, a Trump supporter who was in the crowd, told Reuters that, "I heard about four shots and I saw the crowd go down and then Trump ducked also real quick. Then the Secret Service all jumped and protected him as soon as they could. We are talking within a second they were all protecting him."
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Shooter who attempted to assassinate Former President Trump is dead, says report
The shooter was killed by the Secret Service, CNN has reported, citing a Secret Service source.
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Donald Trump's reaction on shooting at rally, says ‘bullet pierced upper part of my ear’
Former US president Donald Trump gave his first account of being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, saying "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear." "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump, who was not seriously injured, said on his Truth Social site. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country."
Citing Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, CNN reported that the Trump, who appeared to have sustained an injury to his ear in the shooting, will be fine and was promptly escorted by the US Secret Service.
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: ‘Absolutely no place for political violence…’, says Barack Obam
Former US President Barack Obama also condemned the shooting and expressed relief that Trump wasn't seriously hurt. He wrote, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Joe Biden condemns shooting incident
Taking to X, he the President wrote, “I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Trump Tower under lockdown
The Spectator Index citing reports stated that the Trump Tower in New York is under lockdown.
Donald Trump shooting LIVE: Biden calls for unity after Trump wounded at rally
US President Joe Biden led the condemnation after his election rival Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday that also reportedly killed at least one bystander. He said he hoped to speak with Trump "shortly."
"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country... We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this," Biden told reporters in an emergency briefing at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
"The idea that there's political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody," Biden said.