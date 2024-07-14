LIVE UPDATES

Donald Trump shooting LIVE updates: Trump says 'bullet pierced upper part of the ear'; AR-Style rifle recovered at site

6 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Donald Trump shooting LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden led the condemnation after his election rival Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday that also reportedly killed at least one bystander.