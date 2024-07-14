Donald Trump was shot at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening. He said that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear as he gave his first account after the gunshot incident.

Donald Trump, former US President and Republican candidate for the 2024 US Presidential elections, was shot at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening. He said that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear as he gave his first account after the gunshot incident.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," AFP quoted 78-year-old Donald Trump as saying.

On the social media platform Truth Social, the former US President described in detail how the gunshot ripped his skin. The post reads, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

He added, “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country."

He expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service for saving his life. He wrote, “I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."

Notably, the 2024 US Presidential candidate was not seriously injured in the assassination bid. The apparent series of gunshots on the fateful day made headlines and caused injuries to the former US President on his right ear.

The spokesperson of the US Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi informed news agency PTI that the suspected shooter fired multiple gunshots toward the stage, where Donald Trump was addressing the public. The assailant was stationed at an elevated position outside the rally venue.

Anthony Guglielmi said, “One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured," in the incident. However, the US Secret Service personnel neutralised the gunman. The incident is under investigation, and the Secret Service notified the FBI.

