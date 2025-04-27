Donald Trump sleeping at Pope Francis’ funeral? Viral photos spark outrage, Internet says ’embarrassment to US’

US President Donald Trump was allegedly caught sleeping at Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican on Saturday, April 26. Several photos from the funeral ceremony are doing rounds on social media and have sparked discussions online. This comes after the 78-year-old decided to reportedly not follow the dress code of wearing black for the funeral.

The US President Trump appeared in a blue suit, his trademark American flag lapel pin and a light blue tie at the somber service in St Peter's Square.

Pictures of Donald Trump reportedly dozing at Pope Francis' funeral went viral, with the internet calling it an "embarrassment to the United States."

Donald Trump was not the only one violating strict Vatican procedure, others who broke the tradition were Prince William and former US President Joe Biden. Moreover, Donald Trump chose to sit in the front row with first lady and First Lady Melania Trump for the Argentine pontiff's funeral in Rome.

Italian national newspaper Il Messaggero detailed Vatican's protocol for Pope Francis' funeral which stated, “For men, dark suit with a long black tie and a button of the same color on the left lapel of the jacket, where only Vatican honors can be placed. For women, a black dress, preferably long, of the same color as gloves and veil on the head, with the only allowed ornament being a string of pearls.”

Watch viral videos and photos here:

The outfits of all three deviated from the Vatican's customary dress code, which requires male guests attending papal funerals to wear a formal black suit, black tie, and a black lapel pin.

Prince William was spotted wearing dark blue suit with black tie at the ceremony where he was filling in for King Charles III, who was recently hospitalised after recovery from cancer. Meanwhile, Joe Biden donned a blue tie at the funeral. Social media was abuzz after the funeral started and claimed that Trump appeared to be dozing off while others criticised him for allegedly disobeying protocols. Advertisement

‘Embarrassment, as always’ A user wrote, “I don’t ever want to hear another word about “Sleepy Joe” — not after this circus. There are photos of Trump texting, laughing, taking phone calls, and sleeping at the Pope’s funeral,” Another user stated, “Trump sleeping at the Pope's funeral. An embarrassment, as always."