Donald Trump Sues BBC For $10,000,000,000 Over Edited January 6 Speech, Says 'AI Or Something' Used

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 04:45 pm IST

US President Donald Trump has officially sued the BBC for defamation over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol, opening an international front in his fight against media coverage he deems untrue or unfair. Trump accused Britain's publicly owned broadcaster of defaming him by splicing together parts of a January 6, 2021 speech, including one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another where he said 'fight like hell'. It omitted a section in which he called for peaceful protest. Trump's lawsuit alleges the BBC defamed him and violated a Florida law that bars deceptive and unfair trade practices. He is seeking $5 billion in damages for each of the lawsuit's two counts. The BBC has apologized to Trump, admitted an error of judgment and acknowledged that the edit gave the mistaken impression that he had made a direct call for violent action. But it has said there is no legal basis to sue. Watch.