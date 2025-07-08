Donald Trump Tariff News LIVE: Thai Finance Minister ‘confident’ of getting ‘competitive’ tariffs after 36% imposition

Donald Trump Tariff News LIVE: President Donald Trump cranked up the pressure Monday on US trading partners, firing off letters to heads of several countries, informing them of their new tariff rate. But at the same time, Trump took some of the edge off by signing an executive action Monday to extend the date for all “reciprocal” tariffs, with the exception of China, to August 1.
Those “reciprocal” tariffs were expected to go into effect Wednesday, 9 July. In some cases, the letters Trump sent specify new “reciprocal” tariff rates that are higher or lower compared to April levels.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung were the first recipients of Trump’s letters.
Both countries will face a 25% tariff come August 1, Trump said in posts on Truth Social. He later announced similar letters were sent to Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Myanmar and Laos, informing their leaders of new tariff rates as high as 40%.
Then later in the day, he posted seven new letters sent to leaders of Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (which is set to reach a 30% tariff), Indonesia, Bangladesh, Serbia, Cambodia and Thailand, putting the running total at 14 letters delivered on Monday.
Asked if the deadline was firm, Donald Trump was flexible, “I would say firm, but not 100 per cent firm. If they call up and they say we'd like to do something a different way, we're going to be open to that.”
Donald Trump on July 7 hinted at being open to deals and negotiations, but warned of consequences if the countries addressed retaliated with their own tariffs, as per a Reuters report.
“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 per cent that we charge,” Donald Trump said in letters, released on his Truth Social platform, to Japan and South Korea.
The US has imposed 36 per cent tariffs on Thailand, as per a Reuters report citing Donald Trump's letter sent to the country,
Responding to the move, Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said that he is ready to travel to the US for trade talks, adding that the proposal offers tariff cuts on 90 per cent of US imports.
He further expressed confidence that the country “will get competitive US tariffs, similar to peers”, and added that they will now “rely more on domestic economy and diversify Thailand's export markets”.
United States President Donald Trump has again stated that the country is “close” to signing a trade deal with India, even as he on July 7 revealed tariffs on some 14 countries, including major Asian trading partners Japan and South Korea.
This also comes after the US president warned BRICS leaders of additional 10 per cent tariffs if they adopt “anti-American” policies. The bloc includes developing countries such as Brazil, China, India and Russia, among others.
The letters from Donald Trump to the 14 countries were largely identical and informed the leaders that there will be no tariffs if their countries “decide to build or manufacture product within the United States”.
Trump also threatened higher tariffs if the countries place additional tariffs on US exports. “If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto that 25% we charge,” he wrote.
The US imported $465 billion in goods last year from 14 countries now facing potential tariffs, with Japan and South Korea—its sixth- and seventh-largest trading partners—accounting for 60% of that, according to US Commerce Department figures.
Donald Trump has warned these countries of steep levies unless trade agreements are reached by August 1, threatening 25% on Japan, 30% on South Africa, and up to 40% on others. Key imports at risk include cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and machinery—goods central to U.S. consumer and industrial markets.
South Africa, the top foreign supplier of platinum, could face a 30% tariff, while Malaysia, America’s second-largest source of semiconductors, is set to be hit with a 24% levy. Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Cambodia—major hubs for apparel—also face higher duties.
Cambodia, for instance, now faces a 36% tariff, down from 49% in April before Trump’s temporary pause. The increased costs could directly impact U.S. consumer prices.
The new tariff rates, announced on Monday, essentially replace the sky-high duties that the US president announced in April.
At the time, Donald Trump had quickly paused his “reciprocal levies” for 90 days, mostly so his administration could broker favorable trade agreements around the globe. The deadline was 9 July.
But the White House has made minimal progress on what an official once described as a campaign to strike “90 deals in 90 days,” with the deadline set to lapse on Wednesday.
In the letters, US president Donald Trump said he takes particular issue with the trade deficits the United States runs with the 14 countries, meaning America buys more goods from there compared to the amount that American businesses export to those countries.
Donald Trump also said the tariffs would be set in response to other policies that he deems are impeding American goods from being sold abroad.
US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is nearing a trade agreement with India. "We are close to making a deal with India," Trump told reporters during a private dinner with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu. "We’ve made a deal with the United Kingdom. We’ve made a deal with China."
In early trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 index advanced by 0.36%, while the broader Topix index posted a 0.31% gain. Over in South Korea, the Kospi index increased by 0.44%, and the smaller Kosdaq index registered a modest uptick of 0.19%.
Donald Trump Tariff News: US stocks fell Monday as President Donald Trump announced a flurry of tariffs on countries including Japan, South Korea and South Africa.
The Dow closed lower by 422 points, or 0.94%. The S&P 500 fell 0.79% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92%. The three major indexes posted their worst day in about three weeks.
Stocks dropped lower midday after Trump announced 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea, set to go into effect August 1. Stocks continued to fall in the afternoon as Trump announced tariffs of varying rates from 25% to 40% on countries including Myanmar, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Laos and South Africa.
Donald Trump announced the following new US tariff rates:
Goods from Bangladesh: 35% US tariff
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30%
Cambodia: 36%
Indonesia: 32%
Japan: 25%
Kazakhstan: 25%
Laos: 40%
Malaysia: 25%
Myanmar: 40%
Serbia: 35%
South Africa: 30%
South Korea: 25%
Thailand: 36%
Tunisia: 25%