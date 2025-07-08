Donald Trump Tariff News LIVE: Thai Finance Minister ‘confident’ of getting ‘competitive’ tariffs after 36% imposition

Donald Trump Tariff News LIVE: President Donald Trump cranked up the pressure Monday on US trading partners, firing off letters to heads of several countries, informing them of their new tariff rate. But at the same time, Trump took some of the edge off by signing an executive action Monday to extend the date for all “reciprocal” tariffs, with the exception of China, to August 1.
Those “reciprocal” tariffs were expected to go into effect Wednesday, 9 July. In some cases, the letters Trump sent specify new “reciprocal” tariff rates that are higher or lower compared to April levels.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung were the first recipients of Trump’s letters.
Both countries will face a 25% tariff come August 1, Trump said in posts on Truth Social. He later announced similar letters were sent to Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Myanmar and Laos, informing their leaders of new tariff rates as high as 40%.
Then later in the day, he posted seven new letters sent to leaders of Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (which is set to reach a 30% tariff), Indonesia, Bangladesh, Serbia, Cambodia and Thailand, putting the running total at 14 letters delivered on Monday.
Asked if the deadline was firm, Donald Trump was flexible, “I would say firm, but not 100 per cent firm. If they call up and they say we'd like to do something a different way, we're going to be open to that.”
Donald Trump on July 7 hinted at being open to deals and negotiations, but warned of consequences if the countries addressed retaliated with their own tariffs, as per a Reuters report.
“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 per cent that we charge,” Donald Trump said in letters, released on his Truth Social platform, to Japan and South Korea.
The US has imposed 36 per cent tariffs on Thailand, as per a Reuters report citing Donald Trump's letter sent to the country,
Responding to the move, Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said that he is ready to travel to the US for trade talks, adding that the proposal offers tariff cuts on 90 per cent of US imports.
He further expressed confidence that the country “will get competitive US tariffs, similar to peers”, and added that they will now “rely more on domestic economy and diversify Thailand's export markets”.
United States President Donald Trump has again stated that the country is “close” to signing a trade deal with India, even as he on July 7 revealed tariffs on some 14 countries, including major Asian trading partners Japan and South Korea.
This also comes after the US president warned BRICS leaders of additional 10 per cent tariffs if they adopt “anti-American” policies. The bloc includes developing countries such as Brazil, China, India and Russia, among others.