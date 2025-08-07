Trump Tariffs India LIVE: PM Modi responds firmly as US slaps new tariffs on India

Donald Trump's Tariffs On India 2025: A week after slapping 25 per cent tariffs on Indian products, Donald Trump doubled the duties by announcing an additional 25 per cent, accusing New Delhi of ‘unfair’ trade practices and continuing to buy Russian oil despite US warnings. With the new set of US tariffs on India, the total has now climbed to 50 per cent.
In its first response, India has called the additional tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” expressing deep disappointment over what it described as a “misguided and discriminatory” action. Meanwhile, PM Modi too responded to the US tariffs on India, saying India will “never compromise” on the interests of its farmers and dairy sector, and declared he was prepared to bear a significant personal cost if necessary.
Market Expert Sharad Kohli on US President Donald Trump announcing additional 25% tariff on India, said, “Trump's move is self-destructive. He is trying to create animosity with such a strong ally.”
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi government's “disastrously dithering” foreign policy and claimed they are clueless on how to deal with it.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "failed" to negotiate a trade deal with the United States despite several months of negotiations and now Trump is "intimidating and coercing us".
In a post on X, the Congress chief said India's national interest is supreme.
He said any nation that arbitrarily penalises India for "our time-tested policy of strategic autonomy, which is embedded in the ideology of Non-alignment, doesn't understand the steel frame India is made of".
"From the threats of the 7th fleet to the sanctions of Nuclear tests, we have navigated our relationship with the US with self-respect and dignity. Trump's 50% Tariffs comes at a time when our own diplomacy is disastrously dithering," he claimed.
"Narendra Modi ji, You kept mum when Trump claimed that he brokered the ceasefire. He has claimed at least 30 times and counting. On November 30, 2024, Trump had threatened to impose a 100% tariff on BRICS nations. PM Modi was sitting there, visibly smirking, while Trump declared 'BRICS dead'," Kharge alleged.
Independent MP Pappu Yadav expressed concern over newly imposed US tarrifs and warned of serious consequences for India's pharma sector. “Because of the 50% tariff that the US has imposed on us, our pharmaceutical industry will collapse. It is better that PM Modi stop supplying generic medicines to the US and call the US embassy to complain about the attack on our economy,” he said.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram slammed the Modi government, alleging that it had claimed a "special relationship" with US President Donald Trump, and said the recent imposition of an additional 25% tariff by the United States shows a 'breakdown' in diplomatic ties.
Chidambaram told ANI, “The special relationship which the Indian administration claimed to have with President Trump, doesn't exist. After the first 25%, instead of coming down, it has only gone up. Which means that the relationship has broken down. I don't know the motive of President Trump, but this is not a formal relationship, and there seems to be no back-channelling, which is easing things up between India and America.”
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Thursday strongly criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India over its purchase of Russian oil. Calling the move "very wrong," Shukla urged the Indian government to issue a strong response, while accusing it of pursuing a "weak foreign policy."
Speaking to ANI, Shukla said,"This is very wrong. It is not right for a leader to say such things about a country. Our foreign policy is weak, but despite this, we should firmly oppose it. The entire country is united."
PM Narendra Modi said that India will never compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen, even if that means personally paying a heavy price for it.
His remarks are seen as a veiled response to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats on India.
“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it. Today, India is ready for the country's farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers,” Narendra Modi said, speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi. Read more
Donald Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, even as the two nations discuss a bilateral trade deal. The trade deal has been struck over the US demand for greater access to India's agricultural and dairy market.
It wants reduced tariffs on products like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds and ethanol, as well as increased access for US dairy products. New Delhi is, however, resisting these demands as these will have a direct bearing on farmers.
But before a US-India deal could be reached, Trump launched a scathing attack on India over New Delhi's business dealings with Russia – Russia launched a war on Ukraine over three years ago. Frustrated over not being able to end the war – as Trump portrays himself as a peacemaker – Trump has started targeting the countries that have business deals with Moscow.
As more details have started to emerge and anticipating more 'sanctions' on countries over their businesses with Russia, LiveMint is running a LIVE blog. Stay tuned for minute-to-minute updates on US tariffs on India.