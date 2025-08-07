Trump Tariffs India LIVE: PM Modi responds firmly as US slaps new tariffs on India

Donald Trump's Tariffs On India 2025: A week after slapping 25 per cent tariffs on Indian products, Donald Trump doubled the duties by announcing an additional 25 per cent, accusing New Delhi of ‘unfair’ trade practices and continuing to buy Russian oil despite US warnings. With the new set of US tariffs on India, the total has now climbed to 50 per cent.

In its first response, India has called the additional tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” expressing deep disappointment over what it described as a “misguided and discriminatory” action. Meanwhile, PM Modi too responded to the US tariffs on India, saying India will “never compromise” on the interests of its farmers and dairy sector, and declared he was prepared to bear a significant personal cost if necessary.

