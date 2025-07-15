Donald Trump teases Indonesia trade deal after tariff threats: ‘Details to follow’

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has reached a trade agreement with Indonesia, just a week after threatening to slap the Southeast Asian nation with steep tariffs. However, the President provided no details on the deal’s scope or terms.

Advertisement

“Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!”

The announcement comes as Trump faces growing scrutiny over his aggressive trade agenda, which has included tariff threats to more than 20 countries. The administration has so far finalised deals with Britain, Vietnam, and a partial tariff truce with China, but pressure is mounting to deliver on promises of broader trade realignments.

Tariff threats loom Just last week, Trump warned that a 32% tariff on Indonesian goods would take effect on August 1, as part of his broader push for what he calls “reciprocal trade.” The threatened tariff remained unchanged from what Trump first proposed in April, when he imposed a blanket 10% tariff on most US trading partners and outlined plans to raise duties further.

Advertisement

The White House had already twice delayed the deadline for the higher Indonesian tariffs — first from July 1 to July 9, and then to August 1. The delays sparked speculation that behind-the-scenes negotiations were underway.

Indonesia responds cautiously Dino Patti Djalal, Indonesia’s former vice minister for foreign affairs, said during a Foreign Policy event on Tuesday that details of the agreement remained unclear. However, he noted that “insiders from the Indonesian government indicated they were happy with the new deal,” adding that more information could be expected soon.

The nature of the concessions or adjustments that led to the deal are not yet known. It is also unclear whether the 32% tariff will be dropped or modified.

Advertisement

Also Read | India adopts wait-and-watch approach amid US tariff uncertainty

Global implications Indonesia joins a growing list of countries that have recently received formal letters from the Trump administration outlining expected tariff hikes. Among the recipients are the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Canada, and Mexico. Although Canada and Mexico were not originally targeted, they were later issued similar notices — though trade protections under the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) are likely to remain intact for certain goods.