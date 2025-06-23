Donald Trump to attend NATO summit on Tuesday, will urge members to boost defense spending

The White House on Monday (June 23) confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend a high-stakes NATO meeting on Tuesday (June 24), in The Hague, Netherlands, where he is expected to once again press alliance members to significantly increase their defense spending.

The White House has not released details of any bilateral meetings Trump may hold on the sidelines of the summit.

Tuesday’s meeting takes place amid a more volatile global landscape, with growing concerns over Russia’s military activities on Ukraine and renewed instability in the Middle East following Iran’s nuclear advances.

Renewed pressure on allies Trump, who has long criticised NATO members for what he sees as inadequate financial contributions, is expected to double down on demands that all member states meet — and exceed — the alliance’s defense spending target of 2% of GDP.

Trump’s attendance at the summit marks his first major NATO appearance since announcing his 2024 reelection bid.

NATO eyes 5% defense spending goal NATO leaders are poised to approve a landmark agreement this week to push member countries toward spending 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. But the ambitious goal is already facing internal friction, with key exemptions granted to both Spain and the United States—raising questions about fairness and feasibility.

Split over spending burden While the proposed 5% target marks an escalation from NATO’s current minimum benchmark of 2%, it won’t apply uniformly. Spain has successfully negotiated a carve-out, citing economic challenges and political constraints. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, declared the 5% figure should only apply to US allies—not the United States itself.

“I don't think we should, but I think they should,” Trump said on Friday. “NATO is going to have to deal with Spain.”

His remarks reflect a familiar refrain: that Washington has long carried the alliance militarily and now expects others to meet their share of the burden.

Breakdown of the 5% target The proposed spending structure includes two core components:

3.5% of GDP would go toward traditional defense outlays, including personnel, weapons, and equipment—up from NATO’s current 2% guideline, which 22 of 32 allies already meet.

1.5% of GDP would be earmarked for infrastructure upgrades and security resilience, including cyber defense, transportation routes for rapid troop deployment, and societal preparedness.

Contributions to Ukraine’s defense would also count toward these goals, giving member states some flexibility in how they meet their obligations.

Spain's position Spain, NATO’s lowest defense spender last year at just 1.28% of GDP, has pledged to increase its military budget to 2.1% over time. However, it remains one of Europe’s smallest arms suppliers to Ukraine, having sent only €800,000 worth of aid since 2022.

Domestic political factors also loom large. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority government faces mounting pressure from corruption scandals and may be forced into calling early elections—further complicating Madrid’s ability to commit to major defense hikes.

Uneven burden, rising tensions The exemptions granted to Spain and the US have already stirred anxiety among middle-tier spenders like Belgium, Canada, France, and Italy—countries that would struggle to meet the 5% goal without drastic fiscal adjustments.

NATO officials stress that all 32 allies have signed off on capability targets tailored to their national capacities, and countries closer to the Russian border—including Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands—have pledged to hit or exceed the 3.5% defense spending tier.

Dutch officials estimate they will need to find an additional €16 to €19 billion annually to meet the target.

Russia threat drives urgency The push for a more robust defense posture comes amid intensifying concerns over Russian aggression, which European leaders now see as an existential threat. Moscow is blamed for a surge in GPS jamming, cyberattacks, and sabotage across Europe, prompting NATO to accelerate its deterrence plans.

Military experts have warned that defending Europe and North America against a full-scale Russian assault would require a minimum of 3% of GDP in sustained investment.