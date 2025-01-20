Vladimir Putin congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump and said he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin said, "We see the statements by the newly elected president of the United States and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia. We also hear his statement about the need to do everything possible to prevent World War Three. We of course welcome this attitude and congratulate the elected president of the United States of America on taking office."

The relationship between Russia and the United States has soured since the Moscow launched a military action on its neighbour Ukraine in February 2022. The Russia-US ties have fallen to its lowest levels since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

The Russian President also said that he was open to talks with the new administration in the US.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has promised to swiftly end the war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has also emphasised that he wanted long-lasting peace in Ukraine rather than just a ceasefire.

“As for the resolution of the situation (in Ukraine) itself, I would like to emphasise that the goal should not be a brief ceasefire, not some kind of period of respite that would allow a regrouping and rearmament of forces, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people and all peoples who live in the region," Vladimir Putin said.

He also indicated that Moscow was ready to discuss nuclear arms control and wider security issues.