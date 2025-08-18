Donald Trump to meet Zelensky, other European leaders at White House on Monday | Check itinerary here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said all sides seek a rapid end to the war, and called for lasting peace as he arrived in Washington on Sunday night ahead of talks with the US president.
"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelensky posted on social media. He will meet Donald Trump on Monday alongside a cohort of European leaders.
Trump is expected to meet Zelensky at 10:45 p.m. IST (1715 GMT) on Monday at the White House, according to a press guidance statement issued by the White House on Sunday.
9:30 PM IST Monday - European leaders arrive at the White House
10:30 PM IST Monday: Trump to greet the president of Ukraine, stakeout location
10:45 PM IST, Monday: Trump to participate in a bilateral meeting with the president of Ukraine.
12:30 AM IST, Monday: Trump will participate in a multilateral meeting with European leaders.
(This is a developing story)
