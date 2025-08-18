Subscribe

Donald Trump to meet Zelensky, other European leaders at White House on Monday | Check itinerary here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the urgent need for a quick end to the war and lasting peace as he arrived in Washington. 

Published18 Aug 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Bilateral meeting scheduled between Trump and Zelenskiy today.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said all sides seek a rapid end to the war, and called for lasting peace as he arrived in Washington on Sunday night ahead of talks with the US president.

"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelensky posted on social media. He will meet Donald Trump on Monday alongside a cohort of European leaders.

 

Here's a full detailed schedule of the bilateral meeting – 

Trump is expected to meet Zelensky at 10:45 p.m. IST (1715 GMT) on Monday at the White House, according to a press guidance statement issued by the White House on Sunday.

9:30 PM IST Monday - European leaders arrive at the White House

10:30 PM IST Monday: Trump to greet the president of Ukraine, stakeout location

10:45 PM IST, Monday: Trump to participate in a bilateral meeting with the president of Ukraine.

12:30 AM IST, Monday: Trump will participate in a multilateral meeting with European leaders.

(This is a developing story)

 
