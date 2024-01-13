Donald Trump to pay $400,000 in legal charges to The New York Times and its reporters
Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $400,000 in legal fees to The New York Times and three reporters over a lawsuit related to a Pulitzer Prize-winning story about his family's wealth and tax practices.
