‘Donald Trump truly has biggest heart’: Barron Trump’s ‘best friend’ says ex prez asked him 5 times if…

  • Bo Loudon posted a series of photos with Donald Trump and said the former US president made sure everyone knew that he was 'best friends' with his son.

Livemint
Updated10 Aug 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Bo Loudon posted a series of photos with Donald Trump, praising the former US president
Bo Loudon posted a series of photos with Donald Trump, praising the former US president

Bo Loudon, a social media influencer who says he's “best friends” with Donald Trump's son Barron, has claimed that the Gen Z stands with the “rightful president”. Bo Loudon posted a series of photos with Donald Trump and said the former US president made sure everyone knew that he was “best friends” with Barron Trump.

Calling Internet personality and online streamer Adin Ross his “friend”, Bo Loudon said that the former's stream with Donald Trump was seen by millions.

Posting a picture with Adin Ross and Donald Trump, Bo Loudon said, “Today, we witnessed HISTORY! My friend & legendary streamer @AdinRoss held a stream with Rightful President Trump seen by MILLIONS! I pray for Trump's success, safety, and protection every single day and you should, too! GEN-Z STANDS WITH TRUMP!”

In another post, the social media influencer said, “It's always an honor getting a photo with my FAVORITE PRESIDENT, but this was time was different and much more special.”

[Donald] Trump asked how I was doing, double checked about 5 times if I got a photo, made sure everyone knew that I'm best friends with his son Barron, and told them all how great my mom @RealDrGina and I are. Trump truly has the biggest heart ever. Gen-Z Stands With Trump!” he said.

Also Read | Trump questions Kamala Harris’ intelligence, insists he garnered ‘bigger crowds’

Meanwhile, Donald Trump headed to Montana for a Friday night rally in hopes of ousting the state's Democratic senator hours after his plane was diverted to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains because of a mechanical issue.

The former president was en route to Bozeman for a Friday night rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is challenging Democratic Senator Jon Tester.

Donald Trump's campaign later posted a video of the former US president upon landing in which he said he was glad to be in Montana but did not mention anything about the landing.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 08:29 AM IST
HomeNews‘Donald Trump truly has biggest heart’: Barron Trump’s ‘best friend’ says ex prez asked him 5 times if…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.000.00
      Chennai
      71,212.000.00
      Delhi
      70,312.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue