Bo Loudon, a social media influencer who says he's "best friends" with Donald Trump's son Barron, has claimed that the Gen Z stands with the "rightful president". Bo Loudon posted a series of photos with Donald Trump and said the former US president made sure everyone knew that he was "best friends" with Barron Trump.

Calling Internet personality and online streamer Adin Ross his “friend", Bo Loudon said that the former's stream with Donald Trump was seen by millions.

Posting a picture with Adin Ross and Donald Trump, Bo Loudon said, "Today, we witnessed HISTORY! My friend & legendary streamer @AdinRoss held a stream with Rightful President Trump seen by MILLIONS! I pray for Trump's success, safety, and protection every single day and you should, too! GEN-Z STANDS WITH TRUMP!"

In another post, the social media influencer said, “It's always an honor getting a photo with my FAVORITE PRESIDENT, but this was time was different and much more special."

“[Donald] Trump asked how I was doing, double checked about 5 times if I got a photo, made sure everyone knew that I'm best friends with his son Barron, and told them all how great my mom @RealDrGina and I are. Trump truly has the biggest heart ever. Gen-Z Stands With Trump!" he said.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump headed to Montana for a Friday night rally in hopes of ousting the state's Democratic senator hours after his plane was diverted to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains because of a mechanical issue.

The former president was en route to Bozeman for a Friday night rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is challenging Democratic Senator Jon Tester.