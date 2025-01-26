Donald Trump pressures Jordan and Egypt to take Palestinians from Gaza, says ’it’s a real mess’

Updated26 Jan 2025, 08:59 AM IST
Donald Trump pressures Jordan and Egypt to take Palestinians from Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that Jordan and Egypt should accept more Palestinians from Gaza, where the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a humanitarian crisis.

While speaking about his call with Jordan's King Abdullah, the US President said, “I said to him I’d love you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it’s a mess, it’s a real mess. I’d like him to take people.”

The President's statement came during a 20-minute question-and-answer session with reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday as reported by Associated Press.

 

"I’d like Egypt to take people," Trump told reporters as quoted by several news agecny. He also informed reporters that he would be speaking to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today, January 26.

“You're talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, You know it's, over,” he added.

'Almost everything's demolished, and people are dying' says Trump

The President further told reporters, “But it's literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything's demolished, and people are dying there. So, I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”

Meanwhile, the truce for Gaza continued as Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers held captive during the 15-month-long war in Gaza in return for 200 Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The next exchange is expected on Feb. 1. The truce also halted the fighting in Gaza for at least six weeks.

The war was sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 that killed around 1,200 people. The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 47,000 people in Gaza, according to local health authorities, which don’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:26 Jan 2025, 08:59 AM IST
