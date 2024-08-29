’Joe Biden knew we didn’t have.…’: Donald Trump blames US President, Kamala Harris over Pennsylvania rally shooting

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican candidate for the presidential election, in an interview with Dr Phil McGraw, claimed that insufficient security detail at the Pennsylvania rally was the ‘fault’ of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated29 Aug 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican Candidate for US Presidential election, in an interview with Dr Phil McGraw blamed US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally.
Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican Candidate for US Presidential election, in an interview with Dr Phil McGraw blamed US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally.(Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican Candidate for the US Presidential election, in an interview with Dr Phil McGraw, blamed US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over his assassination attempt at the Pennsylvania rally. Over the lack of sufficient security detail, he asserted that it was Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s “fault."

During the sit-down on Tuesday, August 27, Donald Trump said, “People would ask, whose fault is it? I think to a certain extent it’s Biden’s fault and Harris’s fault,” reported Hindustan Times.

Suggesting that he is the opponent, Trump said, “Look, they were weaponising government against me. They brought in the whole DOJ to try to get me. They weren’t too interested in my health and safety.” 

He added, “Our people were always fighting to get more security, more Secret Service, and he (Biden) knew that we didn’t have enough,” reported HT.

The Republican candidate launched a scathing attack on the Democratic leaders and said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are “a threat to democracy." Donald Trump stated, “They’re saying I’m a threat to democracy. No, they’re a threat.” 

Noting that it was a standard line which can get assassins or potential assassins going, Donald Trump said, “Maybe that bullet is because of their rhetoric.”

The 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire at the 78-year-old Republican nominee, was shot dead by the Secret Service agents after the attack. In the July 13 attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, two more people were injured, and one attendee died. Service Director Kimberley Cheatle resigned following public outrage and massive criticism over the handling of the assassination attempt.

Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe said he felt “ashamed” of the security lapses at the rally during a joint congressional hearing. Ronald Rowe said, “I lay down in a prone position to assess the attacker's line of sight. What I saw made me ashamed. As a career police officer and Secret Service veteran with 25 years of experience, I cannot justify why that roof wasn't better protected.” 

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Business NewsNews'Joe Biden knew we didn't have.…': Donald Trump blames US President, Kamala Harris over Pennsylvania rally shooting

