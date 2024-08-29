Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican candidate for the presidential election, in an interview with Dr Phil McGraw, claimed that insufficient security detail at the Pennsylvania rally was the ‘fault’ of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the sit-down on Tuesday, August 27, Donald Trump said, "People would ask, whose fault is it? I think to a certain extent it's Biden's fault and Harris's fault," reported Hindustan Times.

Suggesting that he is the opponent, Trump said, "Look, they were weaponising government against me. They brought in the whole DOJ to try to get me. They weren't too interested in my health and safety."

He added, "Our people were always fighting to get more security, more Secret Service, and he (Biden) knew that we didn't have enough," reported HT.

The Republican candidate launched a scathing attack on the Democratic leaders and said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are “a threat to democracy." Donald Trump stated, “They’re saying I’m a threat to democracy. No, they’re a threat."

Noting that it was a standard line which can get assassins or potential assassins going, Donald Trump said, "Maybe that bullet is because of their rhetoric."

The 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire at the 78-year-old Republican nominee, was shot dead by the Secret Service agents after the attack. In the July 13 attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, two more people were injured, and one attendee died. Service Director Kimberley Cheatle resigned following public outrage and massive criticism over the handling of the assassination attempt.