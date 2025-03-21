US President Donald Trump delivered a video address at the Digital Asset Summit in New York on Thursday (March 20), reaffirming his commitment to making the United States the “undisputed Bitcoin superpower” and the “crypto capital of the world.”

The three-minute pre-recorded speech marked the first time a sitting U.S. president addressed a cryptocurrency conference.

Ending the 'regulatory war on Crypto' Trump sharply criticised the previous administration’s policies, vowing to end what he called the “regulatory war on crypto” and halt “lawless” government crackdowns.

“We’re ending the last administration’s regulatory war on crypto and Bitcoin, and that includes stopping the lawless Operation Choke Point,” Trump said.

Operation Choke Point, a controversial initiative that allegedly sought to cut off banking services to crypto businesses, was a major point of contention in the industry.

“Operation Choke Point went beyond regulation, and I mean far beyond. Frankly, it was a disgrace. But as of January 2025, all of that is over,” he added.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and digital asset stockpile Trump touted his administration’s efforts to integrate Bitcoin into national policy, highlighting the creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the US Digital Asset Stockpile.

“That same week, I signed an order creating the brand-new Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, which will allow the federal government to maximize the value of its holdings instead of foolishly selling them for a fraction of their long-term value, which is exactly what Biden did.”

These initiatives aim to ensure that the US government retains and strategically manages Bitcoin holdings rather than liquidating them at low market prices.

Push for Stablecoin legislation Trump also urged Congress to pass new laws regulating stablecoins, which he believes could strengthen the US dollar’s global dominance.

“With the right legal framework, institutions large and small will be liberated to invest, innovate, and take part in one of the most exciting technological revolutions in modern history.”

He argued that properly regulated, US dollar-backed stablecoins could bolster the dollar’s position as the world’s leading reserve currency.

Also Read | Fake News? Trump blasts report of Pentagon sharing US military plans with Musk

A pro-crypto administration Trump’s stance represents a stark contrast to past regulatory uncertainty, positioning his administration as the most Bitcoin-friendly in US history.

“Together, we will make America the undisputed Bitcoin superpower and the crypto capital of the world,” Trump declared. “And it’s going to be right here in the USA, the good old USA.”

Since taking office, Trump has signed several executive orders related to cryptocurrency, including: