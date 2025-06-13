Donald Trump’s grave warning to Iran amid Israel airstrikes: Planned attacks 'will only get worse' unless…

Iran-Israel Conflict: US President Donald Trump has once again called on Iran to reach a nuclear agreement with the United States, warning that attacks "will only get worse." He further cautioned that the "next planned attacks" on Iran will be "even more brutal."

"Still time to end 'great death and destruction' in Iran," Donald Trump stated. Posting on Truth Social, he said, “There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end.”

Read Donald Trump's Full Post on Truth

I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!Israel Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Israel Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites Trump's warning comes amid renewed Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Iranian state media reported that Israel launched a fresh attack on the key underground uranium enrichment facility at Natanz on Friday. "Minutes ago, the Zionist regime targeted Natanz again," the report said.

Following the attack, a fire broke out at Tabriz airport in northwest Iran, according to local media. Meanwhile, Israel claimed to have "neutralised" much of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ air force leadership.

Israel confirmed that the strikes targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and senior military commanders as part of a broader operation aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran-US Nuclear Deal Talks The ongoing nuclear talks between the United States and Iran have reached a critical juncture as both sides seek to revive a stalled agreement aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Since April 2025, negotiations mediated by Oman have involved high-level and expert-level discussions, with the US proposing a regional nuclear consortium that would permit Iran to enrich uranium at low levels for civilian energy purposes.

However, a key sticking point remains Iran’s insistence on maintaining its uranium enrichment programme, which the US, under President Donald Trump, demands to be halted entirely.

Despite some constructive dialogue, progress has been slow, with Iran presenting counter-proposals and emphasising its right to peaceful nuclear energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Tensions have heightened as Iran’s nuclear activities continue to raise international concerns, especially following reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Tehran has failed to fully comply with its monitoring obligations.

Iran’s Supreme Leader has expressed scepticism about the talks leading to a meaningful outcome, while the US has warned of possible military action if diplomacy fails.

The delicate negotiations are further complicated by regional security dynamics, including recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which have escalated fears of conflict.

‘Will make them regret’: Iranian President Pezeshkian warns Israel Iranian President Pezeshkian has issued a stern warning to Israel, declaring that any further attacks “will make them regret” their actions.

Iran on Friday called Israel’s strikes a “declaration of war", with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning Tel Aviv that their “powerful response will make the enemy regret its foolish act." Pezeshkian said the Iranian nation and officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime.

This statement comes amid escalating tensions following Israel’s extensive airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, including the key uranium enrichment facility at Natanz.