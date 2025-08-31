Trump warns Illinois Governor Pritzker on Chicago gun violence: ‘Straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming’

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Sunday (August 31), blaming him for rising gun violence in Chicago and warning that federal intervention may follow if the state fails to act.

In a Truth Social post, Trump highlighted a weekend of deadly shootings in the city. “Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA,” Trump wrote.

The President’s remarks come as Chicago continues to struggle with gun violence, an issue that has long drawn national attention. Trump has repeatedly criticised Democratic governors and mayors for their handling of crime, often threatening to deploy federal law enforcement to cities facing surges in shootings.

The Democratic Governor has in the past argued that federal involvement in local law enforcement undermines state authority and does little to address the root causes of urban violence.

Pritzker on Chicago violence Pritzker pushed back on Wednesday (August 27) against Donald Trump’s threats to expand federal law enforcement operations into Chicago, saying Democrats are already making progress on crime.

“We also are tough on crime,” Pritzker told The Associated Press. Trump, he said, “talks a good game. What the President has done, however, is to make it harder to crack down on crime.”

Mayor rejects federal surge Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson denounced what he called the Trump administration’s “out-of-control” plan to flood the city with federal officers as early as September 5.

Johnson signed an executive order barring the Chicago Police Department from aiding federal authorities in civil immigration enforcement, including patrols, traffic stops, and checkpoints.

The mayor said all city departments must defend the constitutional rights of residents “amidst the possibility of imminent militarized immigration or National Guard deployment by the federal government.”

When asked whether he would follow orders from federal agents, Johnson responded: “Yeah, and I don’t take orders from the federal government.”

Crackdown focused on immigration Two US officials, speaking anonymously, as per AP report, said the planned surge would last about 30 days and focus exclusively on immigration enforcement, unlike recent federal actions in Washington, D.C., which relied on the National Guard.

Johnson: Trump a “Threat to democracy” At a news conference, Johnson accused Trump of abusing federal power for political retribution against Democratic-run cities.

“He is reckless and out of control,” Johnson said. “He's the biggest threat to our democracy that we've experienced in the history of our country.”

White House hits back The White House defended the plan, framing it as part of Trump’s broader push to “crack down on crime.”