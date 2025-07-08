Donald Trump says Zohran Mamdani is in a ‘honeymoon phase’; warns him to ‘behave, otherwise…’

US president Donald Trump while answering questions about Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist who won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, alleged “he’s said some really bad things about Jewish people.” The US President was answering question about Mamdani, who has said he would enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest order if Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited New York city.

Donald Trump called Zohran Mamdani a “communist". The US President threatened to deport the New York mayoral candidate Mamdani, who is a US citizen, said “I’ll get him out.”

The US president also warned Mamdani of "big problems" if the democratic candidate "did not behave."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reacted to Mamdani's statement and said “I’m not concerned about that”.

Mamdani in ‘honeymoon period’: Donald Trump "He (Mamdani) is not a socialist, he is a communist and said some really bad things about Jewish people, and he said some really bad things about a lot of people, and I think he is going through a little bit of honeymoon right now," said Trump during the dinner at the White House.

"He won't make it. He better behave otherwise he is going to have some big problems," the US president further warned the NYC mayoral candidate.

Donald Trump vs Zohran Mamdani Donald Trump has launched a series of sharp attacks against Zohran Mamdani, the progressive Democratic mayoral candidate in New York City. Trump has repeatedly labeled Mamdani a "Communist Lunatic," "pure, true communist," and a "total nut job," vowing not to let him "destroy New York" and claiming he holds "all the levers" and "all the cards" to save the city.

Donald Trump also falsely alleged that Mamdani, a naturalized US citizen originally from Uganda, is "here illegally" and threatened to arrest him if Mamdani obstructs federal immigration enforcement, specifically ICE operations in the city.

The US president has previously warned of funding cuts for New York if Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor in the November polls.

“Let's say this, if he does get in, I'm going to be President and he's going to have to do the right thing or they're not getting any money,” Trump told FOX news.

Trump has also questioned Mamdani's citizenship and stated that he would be looking into the allegations that he is in the US "illegally."

'A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally… We’re going to look at everything. And ideally, he’s going to turn out to be much less than a communist, but right now, he’s a communist,” said Donald Trump.