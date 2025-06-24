Trump's BIG claim: Iran will never rebuild nuclear facilities; but Tehran's Atomic Chief confirms ‘no interruption'

Israel-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran will “never” be able to rebuild its nuclear program following US strikes on its nuclear sites, when asked whether Iran has the capability to recover from the recent attacks.

“Iran will never rebuild itself,” Donald Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit in the Netherlands. The US president also posted on Truth Social, “IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!”

“That place is under rock, that place is demolished,” he claimed.

Donald Trump also praised the US military, specifically the pilots involved in the operation, saying, “The B-2 pilots did their job, they did it better than anybody could even imagine.”

The president continued to dismiss reports from several outlets suggested the strikes had limited effect.

'Iran Planned Ahead to Ensure Nuclear Program Wasn’t Interrupted' Iran “planned ahead of time” to ensure there would be “no interruption to our nuclear program and industry,” Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Tuesday.

Israel and the United States have in recent days targeted several nuclear sites in Iran — including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan — but there is speculation that the Islamic Republic may have moved some of its equipment and enriched uranium from these key sites in anticipation of the attacks.

Earlier in the conflict, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that equipment at Fordow and Isfahan was moved in anticipation of Israeli strikes.

'What the f*ck they're doing'Donald Trump lashes out at Israel Donald Trump flashed intense anger as the ceasefire he ‘brokered’ between Israel and Iran appeared to grow more fragile. Trump was critical of both sides, but reserved his harshest condemnation for Israel, who he said “unloaded” on Iran “as soon as we made the deal.”

“We have two countries that have been fighting for so hard and so long they don’t know what the fuck they are doing,” a furious Trump said of Israel and Iran, each of which he accused of violating the truce he announced the night earlier.

Donald Trump affirmed he said he was unhappy in particular with Israel, who he said quickly violated the truce.

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before,” he said as he departed Washington for a NATO summit in the Netherlands. “The biggest load that we’ve seen.”

“I’m not happy with Israel. You know, when I say okay now you have 12 hours, you don’t go out to the first hour, just drop everything you have on, so I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either,” he said.

Donald Trump continued his censure in a social media post that appeared shortly after he departed the White House on Marine One.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! “ Trump wrote on Truth Social.