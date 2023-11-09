Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka testifies in New York civil fraud trial, says was not involved in calculating net worth
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump testified in the New York civil fraud trial against father on November 8. Ivanka was worried as he was not wealthy enough as per emails.
As Donald Trump sought to buy a Florida golf course in 2011, his daughter Ivanka expressed concern that he was not wealthy enough to close the deal, according to evidence presented Wednesday in a civil fraud trial that threatens the former US president's business empire.