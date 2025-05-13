Trump's Middle East visit: What UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia demand from US President

US President Donald Trump has landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as he begins his four-day tour of the Middle East focusing on economic deals. Trump was greeted at the airport by the de facto ruler Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During his four-day Middle East trip, Donald Trump is expected to focus on economic deals. Trump has said he will ask for $1tn investment in the US. During the Riyadh stop, Donald Trump is expected to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100bn, Reuters reported citing people in the know.

Further, Tesla CEO and Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk is also in Riyadh, where he is expected to speak at the Saudi-US Investment Forum. Secretary of state and national security adviser Marco Rubio and defence secretary Pete Hegseth are also on the trip.

What Does UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia Demand o Trump? Each of the nations President Donald Trump is visiting has a list of priorities. Here’s what they want from the US:

Saudi Arabia Last year, the US and Saudi Arabia came close to finalizing a defence and trade pact – but the deal stalled over Saudi insistence that Israel commit to a path toward Palestinian statehood.

Riyadh is also seeking US cooperation to develop a civil nuclear program, but that has been held up over its insistence on enriching uranium domestically – raising concerns in the US and Israel over nuclear weapons proliferation.

White House backing for a Saudi nuclear program could see American firms win lucrative contracts.

But for Riyadh to diversify away from oil, it still needs to sell oil to fund that transition. Donald Trump has said he wants oil prices lower, putting him at odds with Saudi Arabia.

During his first term (2017–2021), Donald Trump developed a close and strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia. His first foreign visit was to Riyadh in 2017, where he secured a landmark $110 billion arms deal and and a broader $350 billion economic package covering defence, energy, and infrastructure initiatives.

Trump prioritised economic and security ties over human rights concerns, notably maintaining strong relations despite the controversy surrounding journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Donald Trump emphasised strengthening trade, trust, and cooperation, with Saudi Arabia pledging substantial investments in the US economy, including a $20 billion commitment to American infrastructure projects and a $45 billion investment in the SoftBank Vision Fund

United Arab Emirates The UAE sees investment as central to its strategy for deepening ties with the US. In March, it announced a $1.4 trillion investment plan over 10 years focused on AI, semiconductors, manufacturing, and energy.

“The UAE sees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a significant contributor in AI and advanced technology,” Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told CNN.

However, it won’t be easy for Abu Dhabi to achieve its stated goal of becoming a global leader in AI by 2031 without US chips.

Notably, during his first term, Donald Trump had deepened the US’ relationship with the UAE, emphasising strategic and economic cooperation.

A key milestone was the historic Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between the UAE and Israel, marking a major diplomatic breakthrough in the region.

Trump worked closely with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, focusing on countering Iran’s influence and combating terrorism, while also strengthening military ties through defence agreements and arms sales.

The partnership was characterised by a transactional approach, with the UAE pledging substantial investments in the US economy and enhancing security collaboration, solidifying the UAE’s role as a crucial US ally in the Gulf.

Qatar Qatar hosts the biggest US military installation in the Middle East, which the State Department describes as “indispensable” for US military operations in the region.

Qatar has also been a key mediator in a number of conflicts – from the war in Gaza to Afghanistan. Experts say it is part of an effort to remain relevant in the eyes of Washington.

Unlike UAE and Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump had a rather comlpex relations with Qatar during his first term.

Donald Trump’s relationship with Qatar was complex and marked by tension amid the 2017 Gulf diplomatic crisis.

Initially, Trump appeared to side with Saudi Arabia and its allies by accusing Qatar of funding terrorism and supporting “radical ideology,” tweeting that his visit to Saudi Arabia was “already paying off” in pressuring Qatar.

However, the US military maintained a strong presence at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, and the Pentagon and State Department sought a more neutral stance, urging dialogue and de-escalation.