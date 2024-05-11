Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump refuses to serve as delegate at Republican National Convention
Barron Trump, the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump, refused to serve as a delegate at this summer's Republican National Convention citing 'prior commitments'. Other family members who were also selected as delegates included Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.
