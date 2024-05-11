Barron Trump, the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump, refused to serve as a delegate at this summer's Republican National Convention citing 'prior commitments'. Other family members who were also selected as delegates included Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

"While Barron is honoured to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines due to prior commitments," the statement from the former first lady's office said.

Also read: Former US president Donald Trump's criminal trial opens-- Why this is important? Barron Trump (18) had been selected by the Florida GOP to serve as an at-large delegate at the July convention. Several other Trump family members - including Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump - were also selected as delegates.

Notably, this would have marked Barron Trump's first foray into politics in the public spotlight.

The Republican National Committee will hold its convention in Milwaukee in July.

Also read: Donald Trump Trial Highlights: First 7 jurors selected in Trump's hush money criminal trial, 11 more to go Donald Trump has said he will likely announce his running mate around the RNC convention in July and has been floating several names both in public and private, according to CNN.

Earlier on Friday, the former President talked about his relationship with his youngest son but didn't address his role as a delegate.

He praised Barron Trump in a radio interview and said his 18-year-old son sometimes offers him political advice.

"He's a great guy. He's a little on the tall side, I will tell you. He's a tall one. But he's a good looking guy, and he's really been a great student and he does like politics. It's sort of funny, he'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" Donald Trump said in the radio interview with Kayal and Company.

Also read: Trump Campaign Talks Up Prospects of Flipping Two States to GOP "So anyway, he's a good guy. He's a senior now in high school and he'll be going to college. And you know a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what's going on in the last month, Biden has totally lost control of the country," Trump added.

Barron Trump, who was 10 when his father was elected to the White House in 2016, was mostly kept out of the public spotlight while the former president was in office. He is the son of Donald and Melania Trump, according to The Hill.

