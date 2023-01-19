United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday defended his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi in the British Parliament over the newly released BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’. Rishi Sunak also snubbed Pakistan-origin British MP Imran Hussain, saying he "doesn't agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart. Rishi Sunak made these remarks on the controversial documentary that was raised in the British Parliament by the Pakistan-origin MP.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday defended his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi in the British Parliament over the newly released BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’. Rishi Sunak also snubbed Pakistan-origin British MP Imran Hussain, saying he "doesn't agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart. Rishi Sunak made these remarks on the controversial documentary that was raised in the British Parliament by the Pakistan-origin MP.
Responding to Imran Hussain’s question on the BBC report, Rishi Sunak said the country doesn’t tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere. “The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has put forward to," Rishi Sunak said.
Responding to Imran Hussain’s question on the BBC report, Rishi Sunak said the country doesn’t tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere. “The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has put forward to," Rishi Sunak said.
UK's national broadcaster BBC on Tuesday aired the first episode of the two-part series on PM Modi, sparking outrage across India and parts of the UK. The episode has been removed from YouTube. The second part of the series is scheduled to be broadcast on 24 January.
UK's national broadcaster BBC on Tuesday aired the first episode of the two-part series on PM Modi, sparking outrage across India and parts of the UK. The episode has been removed from YouTube. The second part of the series is scheduled to be broadcast on 24 January.
The BBC has said that the documentary will how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population".
The BBC has said that the documentary will how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population".
Meanwhile, Prominent UK Citizen Lord Rami Ranger said the broadcaster has “caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians."
Meanwhile, Prominent UK Citizen Lord Rami Ranger said the broadcaster has “caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians."
In a tweet, Rami said, “@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians It insults a democratically elected@PMOIndia Indian Police & the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life & also condemn your biased reporting."
In a tweet, Rami said, “@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians It insults a democratically elected@PMOIndia Indian Police & the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life & also condemn your biased reporting."
India on Thursday reacted to the BBC documentary on PM Modi, calling it a “propaganda piece". The Ministry of External Affairs said it is a completely biased copy.
India on Thursday reacted to the BBC documentary on PM Modi, calling it a “propaganda piece". The Ministry of External Affairs said it is a completely biased copy.
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We think this is a propaganda piece. This has no objectivity. This is biased. Do note that this hasn't been screened in India. We don't want to answer more on this so that this doesn't get much dignity," while raiding questions on the “purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it."
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We think this is a propaganda piece. This has no objectivity. This is biased. Do note that this hasn't been screened in India. We don't want to answer more on this so that this doesn't get much dignity," while raiding questions on the “purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it."
"The documentary is a reflection of the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we do wish to dignify these efforts," he added.
"The documentary is a reflection of the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we do wish to dignify these efforts," he added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.