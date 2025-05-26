‘Don't buy a foreign wife’: Chinese embassy warns its citizens in Bangladesh

In an unusual sort of advisory, the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh has warned its nationals in the country against “buying a foreign wife” in the country. Aimed at curbing matchmaking scams, the Chinese embassy reminded its citizens of the laws on foreign-related marriage.

‘Think twice before marrying in Bangladesh,’ the embassy warned.

The embassy said that the Chinese citizens in Bangladesh should also strictly follow the laws concerning marriages with foreigners and avoid illegal matchmaking agents. It advised its citizens to not be misled by the idea of “cross-border dating content” on short video platforms.

"Reject the idea of buying a foreign wife," it said.

The embassy said the Chinese citizens should remain vigilant against online romance scams, advising them to report such scams to public security authorities in China immediately.

Under Chinese law, no marriage agency is allowed to conduct or disguise cross-border marriage matchmaking services, and individuals are also prohibited from engaging in such activities for profit or through deception, the embassy stated as per the Global Times.

The embassy also aimed to educate its citizens about the anti-trafficking laws in Bangladesh.