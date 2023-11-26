Don’t move my Halloumi: Cyprus wins trademark case against Indian firm
An Ahmedabad-based food processing consultancy had applied to register a figurative trademark containing the expression ‘Halloumi’, a distinctive Cypriot cheese
NEW DELHI : Halloumi, the globally renowned, distinctive variety of cheese produced in Cyprus, had the country’s government saying there’s no moving their cheese. Cyprus successfully restrained an Indian entity from getting Halloumi registered as a trademark in India.
