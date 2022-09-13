‘Don’t touch my body, I am male’: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari trolled for remark

In the video tweeted by TMC, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is heard saying: 'Don't touch my body. You are lady, I am male' to a woman cop during a protest
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, was trolled on Tuesday for his comment on a policewoman who was trying to control the protesters during a demonstration against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress shared a video of Suvendu Adhikari on Twitter, taking a jibe at him.
In the video, Suvendu Adhikari is heard shouting “Don't touch my body. You are lady, I am male" to a woman cop. The cop was apparently trying to detain and take Suvendu Adhikari to a prison van.
The TMC tweeted: "@BJP4India's 56-inch chest model BUSTED! Proclamation of the day: "Don’t touch my body. I am male!"
Suvendu Adhikari was stopped near Police Training School in Hastings area, where barricades were put up to block the BJP supporters from moving towards state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah. Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chatterjee were detained before the start of the rally against Mamata Banerjee.
Asserting that he was a "law-abiding citizen", Suvendu Adhikari demanded that male police officers be called for speaking to him. Adhikari was thereafter escorted to the prison van by DCP (South) Akash Magharia.
Clarifying later, Suvendu Adhikari said that he did not retort, despite being “manhandled", as he respects women.
"I see Maa Durga in the eyes of every woman," Suvendu Adhikari was heard saying in a video posted on Facebook by party MP Locket Chatterjee, who was also detained along with him and BJP leader Rahul Sinha.
Parts of Kolkata and Howrah district turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP supporters clashed with the police while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’.
Even though the BJP supporters allegedly clashed with the police, there was no report of any serious injury to any protestors though many police personnel suffered injuries, a Kolkata police personnel was quoted as saying by PTI.
The police also used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators.
