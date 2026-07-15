Don't want E20 fuel? Buy 100% petrol, but at a higher price, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said motorists who prefer not to use ethanol-blended petrol can choose 100 per cent petrol, though they would have to pay a higher price for it.

His remarks come amid growing concerns among sections of vehicle owners and experts over the Centre's push to increase ethanol blending in petrol. Critics have questioned its impact on engine performance, fuel efficiency and compatibility with older vehicles.

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In an interview with The Times of India, Gadkari dismissed claims that E20 fuel damages engines, calling them misinformation. He also said the government has not received any complaints regarding engine damage caused by E20 fuel.

'Those who want 100% petrol can buy it' Responding to a question on whether E10 petrol should continue to be available alongside E20 at fuel stations, Gadkari said India has already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending, making E20 widely available across the country. "How is it possible when we have achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending, and E20 fuel is available at every fuel station in the country? People who do not want ethanol-blended fuel can go for 100 per cent petrol, but they will have to pay more," he told TOI.

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On whether fuel stations should provide multiple dispensing options with varying ethanol-blending levels, Gadkari said the issue falls under the Petroleum Ministry and declined to comment further.

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What did Gadkari say about concerns over engine damage? Rejecting criticism of the programme, Gadkari alleged that the campaign against E20 fuel was politically motivated. "There is misinformation about E20 fuel damaging engines. All E10-compliant vehicles are fit for using E20 fuel," he said.

The minister added that no complaints have been received so far about E20 fuel damaging vehicle engines. Referring to automobile manufacturers, he said companies such as Maruti Suzuki have publicly maintained that E20 does not damage engines and continue to provide warranties on their vehicles.

Addressing concerns over mileage, Gadkari acknowledged that ethanol has a lower calorific value than petrol, which could lead to a marginal drop in fuel efficiency.

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He said motorists driving in congested city traffic may not notice a significant difference, though there could be some mileage loss during high-speed highway driving. He reiterated that any reduction in mileage would be minor.

He also noted that some fuel stations already offer E85 fuel (85 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) for flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs). According to Gadkari, more than half a dozen automobile manufacturers are preparing to launch FFVs, and E85 is cheaper than E20, giving consumers another option.

'Ethanol production reduces oil imports and benefits farmers' Gadkari said the ethanol programme helps reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil while also benefiting farmers. He stressed that ethanol production should not be limited to sugarcane and highlighted the use of maize, rice, paddy stubble and bamboo as alternative feedstocks.

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According to him, maize-based ethanol has helped farmers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh secure better prices when market rates fell below the minimum support price (MSP).

He added that paddy stubble, a major contributor to air pollution in Haryana and Punjab, is being used to produce ethanol at Panipat, while bamboo-based ethanol production is being encouraged in Assam. Drawing comparisons with other countries, Gadkari said Brazil has successfully used ethanol for decades without harming vehicle engines. He added that Indonesia and Thailand are also expanding the use of biofuels.

Gadkari rejects conflict of interest allegations Responding to allegations that his family had benefited from the ethanol-blending programme, Gadkari denied any conflict of interest. He said he has supported ethanol for many years and pointed out that the programme began during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, not recently.

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