Congress MP and the candidate in the party presidential polls Shashi Tharoor said his remark on the “uneven playing field" was about the “difference in treatment" between him and Mallikarjun Kharge, his opponent in the polls, by some office bearers. Addressing a press conference, Shashi Tharoor said he had been facing differential treatment from the party leaders as “several PCCs, leaders welcomed and met Kharge sahib" but the same courtesy wasn’t extended to him.
“Don’t you see the difference?" Shashi Tharoor asked.
“...In several PCCs, leaders welcomed and met Kharge Sahab. The same was not done for me. I visited PCCs but PCC chiefs were not available. I am not complaining, but do you not see a difference in treatment?" Shashi Tharoor said when he was asked about his “uneven playing field" remark.
Asserting that he was not complaining, Shashi Tharoor said, “I know that the vote of an ordinary worker and that of a senior leader has an equal value. So, I am not saying that it will have much impact on me. If you are asking about the level-playing field, don’t you see a difference in treatment?"
Shashi Tharoor said, “We are contesting elections. There is no spirit of enmity in our party. Kharge Sahab is my senior leader and I have worked closely with him. The election is about two colleagues seeing how to work to strengthen the party."
Shashi Tharoor also said that his partymen should vote for him if they want to see a change in the working of Congress. “Do you want the party to go with change or are you satisfied with everything? If you think everything is fine, do not vote for me as I want such a change in the party that would bring back voters who did not remain with us in 2014 and 2019," he said.
With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years.
