Doon Medical College ragging case: 1st year student thrashed with belt, threatened after assault — what we know so far

Doon Medical College is making headlines after a ragging case surfaced. Senior MBBS students of Dehradun's prominent medical college have been accused of ragging and assaulting their juniors. The incident occurred at Government Doon Medical College, Patel Nagar, which came to light after a student from the 2025 batch filed a written complaint, ANI reported.

The student, who was allegedly assaulted, complained of living in mental distress and constant fear of retribution since the incident. In the written complaint submitted to the hostel warden on 13 January 2026, the student accused senior students of physically assaulting him with a belt just a day before outside the campus.

"I am scared of retribution, and this left me shaken," Times of India quoted the student as saying in his formal complaint.

The complainant accused two seniors from the 2023 and 2024 batches of brutally assaulting him outside the college premises. As per the complaint, the student felt "shaken and terrified" and alleged that the seniors later attempted to intimidate him by accosting inside the hostel.

This prompted college's Anti-Ragging Committee to pursue an investigation the matter. The probe revealed involvement of 24 students. As a part of its disciplinary move, the administration imposed fines on those students who were found guilty of indiscipline.

According to Medical College Principal Geeta Jain, the Anti-Ragging Committee is conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident and the complaint is being treated with “zero tolerance.” Decreeing that strict action against the guilty students, she said that the Discipline Committee has recorded statements of the students and that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the college.

As per the statement of the college administration, if the allegations against the students are found to be true, accused students will be suspended from the college, in addition to strict action.

