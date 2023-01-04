Doordarshan, AIR get boost of 2,500 crore scheme for infra upgrade

The Central government on Wednesday approved a scheme of more than ₹2,500 crore for Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) in a bid to upgrade Prasar Bharati’s broadcast infrastructure and network. The budget was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday. The scheme, Central Sector ‘Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND), for infra upgrade of Doordarshan and AIR, was announced by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
The Central government on Wednesday approved a scheme of more than ₹2,500 crore for Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) in a bid to upgrade Prasar Bharati’s broadcast infrastructure and network. The budget was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday. The scheme, Central Sector ‘Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND), for infra upgrade of Doordarshan and AIR, was announced by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry said in a statement, “The BIND scheme is the vehicle for providing financial support to Prasar Bharati for expenses related to expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work related to the organization."
The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry said in a statement, “The BIND scheme is the vehicle for providing financial support to Prasar Bharati for expenses related to expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work related to the organization."
"Prasar Bharati, as the public broadcaster of the country, is the most important vehicle of information, education, entertainment and engagement for the people especially in the remote areas of the country through Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR). Prasar Bharati played a stellar role in communicating health messages and awareness to the public during the Covid pandemic," the statement read.
"Prasar Bharati, as the public broadcaster of the country, is the most important vehicle of information, education, entertainment and engagement for the people especially in the remote areas of the country through Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR). Prasar Bharati played a stellar role in communicating health messages and awareness to the public during the Covid pandemic," the statement read.
The scheme for the upgradation of Doordarshan and AIR will enable the public broadcaster to undertake a major upgradation of its facilities with better infrastructure. The scheme will widen its reach among the masses, including in the Left Wing Extremism, border and strategic areas. The scheme will also ensure high quality content to the viewers.
The scheme for the upgradation of Doordarshan and AIR will enable the public broadcaster to undertake a major upgradation of its facilities with better infrastructure. The scheme will widen its reach among the masses, including in the Left Wing Extremism, border and strategic areas. The scheme will also ensure high quality content to the viewers.
The ministry said, another priority area of the scheme is the development of high-quality content for both domestic and international audiences and ensuring availability of diverse content to the viewers by upgradation of capacity of the DTH platform to accommodate more channels.
The ministry said, another priority area of the scheme is the development of high-quality content for both domestic and international audiences and ensuring availability of diverse content to the viewers by upgradation of capacity of the DTH platform to accommodate more channels.
Anurag Thakur said that the scheme envisions how Doordarshan should be 20 years from now.
Anurag Thakur said that the scheme envisions how Doordarshan should be 20 years from now.
"Prasar Bharti is the public broadcaster...it is not just about profit making. The aim is to ensure information regarding government's work and schemes reaches people. Different reports have pointed at the quality of content, whether it is Doordarshan or AIR," said Thakur, adding both DD and AIR are also available on mobile phones. We are planning how DD should look 20 years from now," he said.
"Prasar Bharti is the public broadcaster...it is not just about profit making. The aim is to ensure information regarding government's work and schemes reaches people. Different reports have pointed at the quality of content, whether it is Doordarshan or AIR," said Thakur, adding both DD and AIR are also available on mobile phones. We are planning how DD should look 20 years from now," he said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.