Doordarshan News anchors set to don Khadi clothes to promote, popularise the indigenous fabric
Doordarshan anchors are set to don clothes made of Khadi as witnessed at the 'Khadi for Nation and Khadi for Fashion' program at the Prasar Bharati Secretariat in Delhi. The event was a momentous occasion as the celebrations marked the launch of a new Khadi wardrobe for the news anchors of the Hindi news channel Doordarshan News (DD News) and the English news channel Doordarshan India (DD India).