Doordarshan anchors are set to don clothes made of Khadi as witnessed at the 'Khadi for Nation and Khadi for Fashion' program at the Prasar Bharati Secretariat in Delhi. The event was a momentous occasion as the celebrations marked the launch of a new Khadi wardrobe for the news anchors of the Hindi news channel Doordarshan News (DD News) and the English news channel Doordarshan India (DD India).

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was penned in September 2023 by India's Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati and Khadi India, anchors of DD News and DD India will actively contribute to carry forward India's rich heritage and modernity by wearing clothes made of Khadi.

On March 9, India's two iconic institutions, Prasar Bharati and Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC), came together to follow suit and strengthen the spirit of 'Khadi for Nation and Khadi for Fashion' at the Prasar Bharati Secretariat in New Delhi.

Among a number of distinguished guests at the event, some of the notable names were of Chairman KVIC, Manoj Kumar; Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati, Gaurav Dwivedi; Director General at DD News, Priya Kumar.

Manoj Kumar said that this initiative of DD News and Khadi India will also send a message to those who do not want to wear Khadi, while addressing the program. While praising DD News for its innovations in the media landscape, he said that the journey of Khadi has to be taken further under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gaurav Dwivedi remarked that this initiative will further take forward the Prime Minister's vision of development along with nurturing our history and legacy, while addressing the program.

Considering the historical significance of Khadi, it can be traced back to the time when Mahatma Gandhi used Khadi as a tool to advocate economic self-sufficiency and empowerment, especially in rural economies. He paved the way for its adoption as India's national fabric. Thus Khadi, symbolises self-reliance, empowerment and independence in India.

Moreover, PM Modi also advocates the promotion and popularisation of indigenous industries, ‘vocal for local’ with strong support to Khadi due to its sustainable nature and employment generation outlook that makes local craftsmen self-reliant. Khadi as a social fabric aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the 'Modern Khadi of New India' vision.

KVIC has been receiving global recognition in recent times as its sales crossed ₹15 crore mark at India International Trade Fair. KVIC chairman said Doordarshan News combined with Khadi's brand value, can do wonders.

