DoT issues norms for PM Wani project, says any entity can be Wi-Fi hotspot

The department of telecommunications (DoT) on Monday issued guidelines for Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM Wani) project, saying that any entity can become a public Wi-Fi hotspot to provide internet services to consumers.

Grocery stores, restaurants, tea stalls, hotels, and other places can become Wi-Fi access points without registration with the DoT and use bandwidth procured from service providers. “The backhaul requirement for these Wi-Fi access points will be met by procuring internet bandwidth from the telecom service providers/internet service providers," said the DoT.

Public Wi-Fi networks are not a new phenomenon in India. Private technology giants such as Facebook, Inc. and Google, Llc have rolled out public Wi-Fi networks in the past but the models have not worked as prices of mobile data got cheaper. Earlier this year, Google announced shutting down Google Station, a programme that was launched in 2015 and provided free Wi-Fi in over 400 railway stations in India.

The PM Wani project, aimed at boosting broadband connectivity in the country amid increasing load on wireless services, has been divided into three categories—public data office (PDO), public data office aggregator (PDOA) and an application provider. The details of all will be maintained by a central registry under the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-Dot).

Any company registered under the Companies Act, 2013 can become a PDOA with DoT’s certification and free of cost. The DoT will approve the registration within seven days. A PDOA will be an aggregator of PDOs to oversee authorization and accounting of Wi-Fi connections, the DoT said. The process of registration as an app developer will be the same.

An app developer will build a platform to register users and discover Wani-compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in an area and display them on the app. A PDOA or an app provider will register with DoT on the SaralSanchar or Simplified Application For Registration and Licenses portal.

If a PDOA wants to cancel registration, they can do so by giving 60 days’ notice to the DoT and 30 days to the associated PDOs. “The registration for PDOA and app provider will provide permission for pan India operations," the DoT said.

The Union cabinet on 9 December approved the PM Wani project, which was first recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in March 2017. The government has been pushing to expand broadband services as wireless data use has ballooned since March, with millions shifting to remote working following the covid-19 outbreak, exposing gaps and issues in connectivity.

