Doubts over fair elections damaging EC’s credibility, flags Shashi Tharoor amid ‘Vote Chori’ protests

Amid the ongoing ‘Vote Chori' protests, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor states that doubts among public about fairness in elections are damaging the Election Commission's credibility. He asserts that addressing these doubts is vital for the Commission to regain public trust.

Attending the INDIA bloc MPs protest in Delhi, Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions."

The Congress MP further said, “For me, the issue is very simple. Rahul Gandhi has raised some serious questions; they deserve serious answers. The Election Commission not only has a responsibility to the nation, but it has a responsibility to itself that there should not be any doubts left in the minds of the public about this entire credibility of our elections.”

Tharoor stated that election integrity is vital for democracy. The Election Commission must credibly address concerns about duplicate voting and fake votes to restore public confidence and ensure the electoral process remains trustworthy.

“The elections matter to the whole country. Our democracy is too precious to be jeopardised by doubts about whether there is duplicate voting, whether there are multiple addresses, or whether there are fake votes. If there are doubts in people's minds, they should be addressed. There may be answers available to these questions, but those answers must be provided credibly. That is my only request that the Election Commission should take the questions and address them,” he said.

Additionally, in a post on the social media platform X, Tharoor informed, “At the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest today. We are all asking why @ECISVEEP could not give serious answers to the serious questions raised by @RahulGandhi, rather than insisting on formalities like an oath and an affidavit (when the data cited is all the EC’s own data anyway).”

The Congress MP further noted, “It is very much in the interest of the Election Commission to dispel the doubts that have arisen in voters’ minds about the integrity and the credibility of the electoral process. The flaws pointed out could easily be addressed and answers given that could set rest any fears of voting-list manipulation. The nation is truly entitled to a response.”