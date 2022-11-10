Dow soars 800 points on cooling inflation in US

Dow soars 800 points on cooling inflation in US3 min read . 10:12 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 852 points, or 2.6%, at 33,366 after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed last month by even more than expected
Wall Street is moving towards its best day in years as Dow Jones surged by 3%, while counterparts Nasdaq and S&P 500 witnessed an upside of 6% and over 4% respectively. Equities are blossoming after better than expected slowdown in US inflation data for October month. On the other hand, dramatic performance has been seen in the bond market where Treasury yields tanked steeply as investors took a breather from aggressive monetary policy tightening from US Fed. This year, US stocks have struggled due to the rate hike cycle to tame stubbornly multi-decadal high inflation rate.
Wall Street is moving towards its best day in years as Dow Jones surged by 3%, while counterparts Nasdaq and S&P 500 witnessed an upside of 6% and over 4% respectively. Equities are blossoming after better than expected slowdown in US inflation data for October month. On the other hand, dramatic performance has been seen in the bond market where Treasury yields tanked steeply as investors took a breather from aggressive monetary policy tightening from US Fed. This year, US stocks have struggled due to the rate hike cycle to tame stubbornly multi-decadal high inflation rate.
At the time of writing, the 30-stock-led Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 909.74 points or 2.80% to trade at 33,423.68. The Dow Jones was near the day's high of 33,465.20. Its monthly upside is now at least 14.5%.
At the time of writing, the 30-stock-led Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 909.74 points or 2.80% to trade at 33,423.68. The Dow Jones was near the day's high of 33,465.20. Its monthly upside is now at least 14.5%.
At the same time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is trading at 10,953.21 higher by 600.04 points or 5.80%. The index traded near the day's high of 10,964.62. Its monthly upside is nearly 4% as of now.
At the same time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is trading at 10,953.21 higher by 600.04 points or 5.80%. The index traded near the day's high of 10,964.62. Its monthly upside is nearly 4% as of now.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 soared by 161.05 points or 4.3% to trade at 3,908.82. It was slightly shy of the day's high of 3,913.89. Its monthly upside is now more than 8%.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 soared by 161.05 points or 4.3% to trade at 3,908.82. It was slightly shy of the day's high of 3,913.89. Its monthly upside is now more than 8%.
US inflation data has slowed for the fourth month at 7.7% in October-- the lowest level since January this year. The US consumer price index made its largest increase in 40 years during June month at 9.1% --- intensifying a series of a rate hikes from the US Fed.
US inflation data has slowed for the fourth month at 7.7% in October-- the lowest level since January this year. The US consumer price index made its largest increase in 40 years during June month at 9.1% --- intensifying a series of a rate hikes from the US Fed.
However, with the latest better-than-expected slowdown in US inflation, investors believe that probably the worst upside in this economic indicator is behind us. This also brings in hope of a trim in the size of the rate hike going forward by the US Fed.
However, with the latest better-than-expected slowdown in US inflation, investors believe that probably the worst upside in this economic indicator is behind us. This also brings in hope of a trim in the size of the rate hike going forward by the US Fed.
Last week, the US Federal Reserve hiked key policy rates by a fourth 75 basis points to .25-4% from earlier 3-3.25%. FOMC is committed to taming inflationary pressure and hence maintained its aggressive approach towards monetary policy. Fed's chair Jerome Powell stated that rates could peak at higher levels than policymakers previously anticipated, however, did not disclose when a pause in the rate hikes can be expected.
Last week, the US Federal Reserve hiked key policy rates by a fourth 75 basis points to .25-4% from earlier 3-3.25%. FOMC is committed to taming inflationary pressure and hence maintained its aggressive approach towards monetary policy. Fed's chair Jerome Powell stated that rates could peak at higher levels than policymakers previously anticipated, however, did not disclose when a pause in the rate hikes can be expected.
Although, the slight cooling in US inflation is welcome relief yet the possibility of a squeeze in the rate hike size is still a long way.
Although, the slight cooling in US inflation is welcome relief yet the possibility of a squeeze in the rate hike size is still a long way.
As per a Reuters report, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said, this morning's CPI (Consumer Price Index) data were a welcome relief, but there is still a long way to go," adding, "inflation is much too high."
As per a Reuters report, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said, this morning's CPI (Consumer Price Index) data were a welcome relief, but there is still a long way to go," adding, "inflation is much too high."
But for now, stocks are surging! Not just equities, even the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin recovered some losses after the latest crises in confidence emerged due to the struggling crypto exchange FTX. Bitcoin is currently on the upside of over 3% and trading near the $17,800 mark.
But for now, stocks are surging! Not just equities, even the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin recovered some losses after the latest crises in confidence emerged due to the struggling crypto exchange FTX. Bitcoin is currently on the upside of over 3% and trading near the $17,800 mark.
On the contrary, the benchmark 10-year notes are trading near 3.8574% --- lower from its 4.142% late on the previous day. Meanwhile, the 30-year yield was around 4.1253% --- inching lower from Wednesday's print of 4.319%.
On the contrary, the benchmark 10-year notes are trading near 3.8574% --- lower from its 4.142% late on the previous day. Meanwhile, the 30-year yield was around 4.1253% --- inching lower from Wednesday's print of 4.319%.
Also, the greenback lost some ground in the interbank forex market against a basket of world currencies. The US dollar index dipped by 1.96%, with the euro climbing 1.55% to $1.0166. Notably, the dollar also tumbled against the Japanese yen --- making a move toward its biggest one-day dive since 2016. Meanwhile, the yen surged over 3.2%, whereas the sterling pound picked up y nearly 2.8%.
Also, the greenback lost some ground in the interbank forex market against a basket of world currencies. The US dollar index dipped by 1.96%, with the euro climbing 1.55% to $1.0166. Notably, the dollar also tumbled against the Japanese yen --- making a move toward its biggest one-day dive since 2016. Meanwhile, the yen surged over 3.2%, whereas the sterling pound picked up y nearly 2.8%.
With the dollar taking a bow, gold prices gained momentum. Spot gold jumped by 2.6% to $1,751.14 an ounce.
With the dollar taking a bow, gold prices gained momentum. Spot gold jumped by 2.6% to $1,751.14 an ounce.
Moreover, crude oil prices nudged upward due to the merrier-than-expected US inflation print -- as hopes for steady demand take rounds which is expected to offset the impact of Covid restrictions in China. US crude rose by over 1% and traded around $86.8 per barrel, and peer Brent crude also surged nearly 1.3% to trade around $93.86 per barrel.
Moreover, crude oil prices nudged upward due to the merrier-than-expected US inflation print -- as hopes for steady demand take rounds which is expected to offset the impact of Covid restrictions in China. US crude rose by over 1% and traded around $86.8 per barrel, and peer Brent crude also surged nearly 1.3% to trade around $93.86 per barrel.