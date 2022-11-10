Dow soars 800 points on cooling inflation in US

Wall Street is moving towards its best day in years as Dow Jones surged by 3%, while counterparts Nasdaq and S&P 500 witnessed an upside of 6% and over 4% respectively. Equities are blossoming after better than expected slowdown in US inflation data for October month. On the other hand, dramatic performance has been seen in the bond market where Treasury yields tanked steeply as investors took a breather from aggressive monetary policy tightening from US Fed. This year, US stocks have struggled due to the rate hike cycle to tame stubbornly multi-decadal high inflation rate.

