Dowry case: Vipin was caught with another woman in 2024, booked for ‘assaulting’ her

Vipin Bhati, the prime accused in the alleged Nikki Bhati dowry death case, was caught with a woman in 2024 despite being married. A case was also registered against him for allegedly assaulting the woman. The old case has resurfaced as Vipin Bhati now faces a fresh investigation for allegedly setting his wife, Nikki, ablaze over dowry demands- an allegation made by her sister, Kanchan, who is also married into the same household.

According to reports, Vipin was caught having an affair by his wife, Nikki, and her sister, Kanchan. In an attempt to prove his innocence, Vipin allegedly assaulted the woman he was caught with. She later filed an FIR at Jarcha Police Station in Greater Noida in October 2024, accusing Vipin of assault and exploitation.

Cut to August 21, Nikki Bhati died of severe burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by Vipin and his family at her matrimonial home in Greater Noida's Sirsa village. Kanchan has alleged that Vipin assaulted her, poured a flammable substance on her, and set her on fire for failing to meet his dowry demand of ₹36 lakh. Kanchan also claimed that both sisters were assaulted for not meeting the family's dowry demands.

Kanchan also produced some videos as evidence. In one of the videos, Vipin is seen pulling Nikki by her hair. In another video, Nikki is seen stumbling down the stairs with her body engulfed in flames.

As of Tuesday, August 26, Vipin, his brother Rohit and their parents, Daya and Satveer, have been arrested on the charges levelled by Kanchan and her family.

Nikki Bhati's Instagram reels twist dowry case Neighbours of Nikki Bhati claimed that her beauty parlour and active social media presence were other reasons for frequent fights between the couple.

According to the reports, Nikki wanted to reopen the parlour, but Vipin refused, saying “women in the family are not allowed to run businesses or create social media content.”

A neighbour said, “They both used to make reels related to the makeover and share them on social media. But both Rohit and Vipin did not like it and used to object.”

Rishab, another local resident, recounted a March 11 quarrel between the sisters and their husbands over this issue.

“After that, both the sisters went to their home. But after the decision of the panchayat, both the sisters came back to their in-laws' house on March 18,” he said.

“In the panchayat, it was decided that both the sisters would not make reels in future. It remained for some days, but again they began making reels, and that was responsible for the tension between them,” another neighbour added.

(With agency inputs)