Dr. Dinesh Shahra Unveils Hindi Edition of Sanatan Avatar in Presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: In a heartfelt tribute to spiritual luminary Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a distinguished industrialist and author, launched the Hindi edition of his acclaimed book, Sanatan Avatar, at the Art of Living Foundation in Bangalore. The event was graced by Gurudev himself, the book's inspiration and dedicatee.

ANI
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
VMPL

Sanatan Avatar chronicles the extraordinary life and profound contributions of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, celebrating his tireless efforts to foster global peace, love, and compassion. It highlights his transformative work through the Art of Living Foundation, which has touched millions across continents.

Dr. Shahra emphasized that Sanatan Avatar is not just a book but a call to embrace the values of unity, peace, and compassion that Gurudev has championed throughout his life. He expressed his unwavering commitment to sharing these ideals with the world, ensuring that the teachings of Sanatan Values continue to inspire generations to come.

Dr. Shahra shared his deep admiration for Gurudev during the launch, describing him as a "guiding light". He said, "This book is my humble offering to Gurudev, whose divine presence and teachings have uplifted countless lives. His mission of spreading harmony and oneness is a guiding light for humanity."

With the release of the Hindi edition, Dr. Shahra hopes to extend Gurudev's timeless wisdom to a wider audience, ensuring that his teachings resonate with seekers across the nation. The event was marked by soul-stirring reflections and a collective sense of gratitude for Gurudev's spiritual legacy.

Concluding the event, Dr. Shahra reaffirmed his mission of spreading the Sanatan living ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the world as one family--under the divine blessings and inspiration of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

25 Nov 2024
